'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Business

What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!

From Macy's to Hooters, it seems like many of our favorite businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Welp, it’s the end of an era: In a post-pandemic world toppled by inflation, growing economic concerns, and the fast-paced rise of online competitor Amazon, many of the country’s notable businesses are taking a hit. And in just the past two years, hundreds of locations nation-wide have been closed permanently and basically wiped from recent memory.

Advertisement

From Macy’s closing stores to Party City going bankrupt, America is about to look very different than it once did 20 years ago. Dozens of companies are shutting down for good, so take a look at this list and start heading to these sales!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Forever 21

Forever 21

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Bloomberg reported the fast fashion company is considering closing down its stores after filing for bankruptcy. At it’s peak, Forever 21 ran about 800 stores worldwide and 500 domestically. Now, the company is only in control of 350 stores total.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Hooters

Hooters

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

One of America’s favorite restaurant chains, Hooters, is set to go bankrupt. Just last year, Hooters closed about 40 locations and owed $300 million in asset backed bonds, according to the Independent. Since news of the restaurant’s shutting down, several stars like Kelly Clarkson have petitioned to save the failing franchise.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Party City

Party City

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

After years of rumors, Party City has now confirmed its closing up shop. “That is without question the most difficult message that I’ve ever had to deliver,” CEO Barry Litwin reportedly said during a December conference call. He continued saying Party City’s “very best efforts have not been enough to overcome” its financial challenges, according to CNN.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Joann Fabrics

Joann Fabrics

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

In February, the arts and crafts store reportedly closed 800 locations, according to PEOPLE. Since then, the company has stopped accepting returns and even stopped validating gift cards, which has customers outraged. “Regardless of the fact that you are closing, your business took money and now refuses to give the product in exchange for it. Wrong,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Big Lots

Big Lots

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

In September, Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to WJET/WFXP. The company, which opened its first store in 1967, had at one point over 1,300 locations across the U.S. mainland. Now, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has acquired 40 stores to help offset costs, USA Today reported.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

Kohl’s

Kohl’s

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Although the department store is holding strong, Kohl’s has been struggling to keep above water for years. According to recent reports by Yahoo! Finance, stock in the company has plummeted as a direct cause to drops in sales. In January, the store announced it would be closing at least 27 stores, according to CBS News.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

JCPenny

JCPenny

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The company is doing fairly well all things considered, but still, JCPenny is not exempt from the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and competition from Amazon. The store recently announced it would be closing eight locations across the states, according to Axios.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Tierney L. Cross (Getty Images)

According to WCMH, Advance Auto Parts is working to close 700 stores nationwide citing concerns about the American economy. The announcement came in November, with plans to slowly downsize until mid-2025.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Walgreens

Walgreens

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Walgreens is closing several locations after its parent company went private, according to KSDK. The company has around 8,500 locations nationwide.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Macy’s

Macy’s

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

In January, the company confirmed it would be shutting down 66 different locations across the U.S. This is reportedly part of the Bold New Chapter strategy, which “is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth which includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy’s locations through fiscal 2026.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

In 2024, the company, which is owned by Dollar Tree, announced it would begin closing 1,000 store locations. According to CoStar, the March 2024 announcement marked the largest U.S. retail closing announcement at the time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Gamestop

Gamestop

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Before the company is flushed down the crapper, Gamestop plans to curve its decline by closing down more than 250 stores in the country, according to Finance Buzz. 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Denny’s

Denny’s

Image for article titled What!! These Fan Favorite Stores and Restaurants Likely to Close Down...For Good!
Screenshot: Nation’s Restaurant News

In 2024, Denny’s closed 88 of its stores. And now in 2025, the company announced plans to close between 70 and 90 restaurants across the country that are underperforming, according to the State Journal-Register. The company does, however, have plans to open upwards 40 new restaurants, half of which being traditional Denny’s the other half being Keke’s Breakfast Cafes.

Advertisement

15 / 15