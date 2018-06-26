Screenshot: WPLG-TV Local 10

Florida gon’ Florida. And a recent video from the good ol’ Sunshine State, more specifically South Florida, captured the most curious (and terrifying) sight ... a man holding on to the hood of a car speeding down Interstate 95 while casually on his phone.

WPLG-TV Local 10 viewer Daniel Midah captured the shocking video Sunday night on I-95 between Hollywood and Aventura, as the Mercedes carrying the man on the hood hit speeds of 70 miles per hour.

“She is definitely pissed off at him or something,” Midah said of the driver of the vehicle.

In the raw footage, Midah’s “What the actual fuck” accurately summed up what a normal person would be feeling.

Midah told the news station that he was driving south on the interstate at around 8 p.m. when he looked out of his window to the scene beside him: a female driver, zipping in the same direction, seemingly without a care for the man latched to her hood.



“All I was thinking is, ‘This guy is going to slide off and hit me, slide off the other side or, if anything, he is going to slide down and she is going to hit him, and then she is going to crash into somebody else,’” Midah said.

Eventually, the car exited at Ives Dairy Road, and Midah called 911.

Midah said he believes the man was on the phone with the woman who was driving.

“He didn’t even look like he was freaked out by what was going on, but I was freaking out,” Midah said.

Oh, Florida ...*sigh*. There are no words.

