Chad Ochocinco On How He Grew the Size of His You-Know-What To Improve His Love life

After retiring from the NFL in 2011, Chad Ochocinco has become one of the most hilarious figures in sports. His outgoing personality always entertains fans, but sometimes, he gets too caught up in the moment and shares more information than he probably needs to.

Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings! CC Share Subtitles Off

English Michael Oher on New Book, the NFL, the Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Back Contracts & He Sings!

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, he opened up about his love life and how his “shortcomings” as a young high school student inspired him to get surgery later as an adult.

Advertisement

After telling the story of how he lost his virginity, Smith offered to edit his retelling of the experience, for Ochocinco’s sake. In response, the former NFL star stated, “No no no no no don’t edit it out. I told you I don’t have a private life. I’m here to share my stories and my shortcomings back then. I’ve had surgery since then.”

Advertisement

He later added, “I want to feel better about myself. I want to be able to walk around the beach in my Speedo without being laughed at. Just like some women getting enhancements to feel better about themselves, I needed to do the same thing. So I went from 3 to 11 inches like this.”

Advertisement

Watch below:

Ocho Cinco had WHAT surgery to make his love life better?

Ochocinco likely feels more comfortable talking about his manhood after his messy breakup with his ex-fiancee, Sharelle Rosado.

Advertisement

In October, in a since-deleted post on X, she announced that the two would be calling it quits after four years together, revealing that questionable texts from another woman led to them ending things between each other.

Rosado wrote at the time, “I found out about it and I was like f**k this s**t, you know who I am? Like, I know who you are I’m gonna respect what you have. But it is what it is and nobody’s perfect. But I just feel like, when things happen be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out.”

Advertisement

During a January interview with the New York Post, she fought speculation that she wasn’t with Ocho for publicity and that her family and children will always be a priority in her life.

She shared, “If it was just PR then we wouldn’t have a child together, I mean, make it make sense. I think some people just speculate and assume or, you know, wish their situations were different and wish they had their situation the same as ours at times. But people are going to speculate. At the end of the day, we know what we have, we know what we created. If we’re together or not, we’re going to support each other.”