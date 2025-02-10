Social Media

Chad Ochocinco On How He Grew the Size of His You-Know-What To Improve His Love life

The former NFL player left Stephen A. Smith shocked during a recent interview on his podcast.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Chad Ochocinco On How He Grew the Size of His You-Know-What To Improve His Love life
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images (Getty Images)

After retiring from the NFL in 2011, Chad Ochocinco has become one of the most hilarious figures in sports. His outgoing personality always entertains fans, but sometimes, he gets too caught up in the moment and shares more information than he probably needs to.

Suggested Reading

Not All Black Folks Loved Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Performance...Here's Why
Jon Batiste's Tribute To His Wife During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Will Make You Emotional
How Black America Knew Kendrick Lamar Was Sending A Coded Message About Trump During Super Bowl
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Not All Black Folks Loved Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Performance...Here's Why
Jon Batiste's Tribute To His Wife During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Will Make You Emotional
How Black America Knew Kendrick Lamar Was Sending A Coded Message About Trump During Super Bowl
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, he opened up about his love life and how his “shortcomings” as a young high school student inspired him to get surgery later as an adult.

Advertisement

Related Content

Black Athletes Who Turned Their Lives Around
NFL Commissioner Accused of Being Involved in Leaking of Jon Gruden’s Racist, Homophobic Emails

Related Content

Black Athletes Who Turned Their Lives Around
NFL Commissioner Accused of Being Involved in Leaking of Jon Gruden’s Racist, Homophobic Emails

After telling the story of how he lost his virginity, Smith offered to edit his retelling of the experience, for Ochocinco’s sake. In response, the former NFL star stated, “No no no no no don’t edit it out. I told you I don’t have a private life. I’m here to share my stories and my shortcomings back then. I’ve had surgery since then.”

Advertisement

He later added, “I want to feel better about myself. I want to be able to walk around the beach in my Speedo without being laughed at. Just like some women getting enhancements to feel better about themselves, I needed to do the same thing. So I went from 3 to 11 inches like this.”

Advertisement

Watch below:

Ocho Cinco had WHAT surgery to make his love life better?

Ochocinco likely feels more comfortable talking about his manhood after his messy breakup with his ex-fiancee, Sharelle Rosado.

Advertisement

In October, in a since-deleted post on X, she announced that the two would be calling it quits after four years together, revealing that questionable texts from another woman led to them ending things between each other.

Rosado wrote at the time, “I found out about it and I was like f**k this s**t, you know who I am? Like, I know who you are I’m gonna respect what you have. But it is what it is and nobody’s perfect. But I just feel like, when things happen be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out.”

Advertisement

During a January interview with the New York Post, she fought speculation that she wasn’t with Ocho for publicity and that her family and children will always be a priority in her life.

She shared, “If it was just PR then we wouldn’t have a child together, I mean, make it make sense. I think some people just speculate and assume or, you know, wish their situations were different and wish they had their situation the same as ours at times. But people are going to speculate. At the end of the day, we know what we have, we know what we created. If we’re together or not, we’re going to support each other.”