The Root’s Video Producer Felice Leon and I went to Harlem to ask black voters what issues they want to see addressed. We found people who were more than ready to get to the polls but, as important as these upcoming elections are, we still found some folks were not motivated to vote.



Are the main issues that concern black voters being addressed in the upcoming elections? Are too many of us sitting out because we don’t believe our voices are being heard? Black residents of Harlem told us how they felt in the full video above.

Spoiler alert— It does matter. Make sure you vote in the #2018midterms.