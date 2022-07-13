Though it’s been nearly one month since The Wendy Williams Show said goodbye to its fans and loyal followers for good, the eponymous host is finally speaking out and sharing her thoughts on the series finale, which astonishingly went forward without her.

“There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] Wendy Williams Show,” she said according to People. “[The show’s syndication company Debmar-Mercury] didn’t ask me to do that, so I didn’t. I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Eek!’” (I mean, is anyone surprised? I probably would’ve been flabbergasted to!)

She later added, “Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on The Wendy Williams Show. Except for Fat Joe.”

Woooooow. So not only was Wendy not present for the finale, but she wasn’t even asked to appear for the very last episode of her show??? I don’t know about y’all, but the way things have been handled in the aftermath of her taking a step back due to health issues and the transition from her show to the forthcoming Sherri Show has been a bit...strange.

I get it, Wendy’s not everyone’s cup of tea. (She’s arguably more like a shot of g in.) But the way things have transpired have been downright disrespectful to her legacy and the platform that she built, in my opinion . Not only did they not provide the opportunity for her to come back and bid her faithful audience adieu, they’ve (a.k.a. the higher ups calling the shots) virtually wiped the show’s digital footprint out of existence. I don’t know, I guess I’ve always been of the mindset that things can still end amicably no matter the circumstances but maybe I’m just naïve.

