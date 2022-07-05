Fans and loyal followers of Wendy Williams and her hella popular eponymous daytime talk show will be sad to hear that the online presence for the show is now non-existent.

Over the July 4th holiday weekend, it was revealed that the series’ YouTube channel and official websites are now inaccessible. Per Variety, “searches for the channel through YouTube and various search engines yield no results, potentially making hundreds of hours of clips and features from the series unavailable to view.” The “.com” domains for “wendywilliamsproductions” and “wendyshow,” which served as the two official homes for resources for the production company and talk show, respectively, no longer go to their previous pages. “w endywilliamsproductions” is also listed as available on GoDaddy, while “wendyshow” itself pulls up a domain name system error.

This news comes nearly three weeks after the show went off the air for good back in mid-June. Instead of an unexpected return, surprise appearance or even a personal farewell to the audience that watched her show for the past 13 years, The Wendy Williams Show officially ended its run on June 17 with a montage of clips of the host in lieu of her presence one last time, as Variety first reported.

While there was no explanation given as to exactly why Williams couldn’t and wouldn’t be present for her last show, those in know are aware that the veteran host has been dealing with a myriad of “ health issues, ” including an autoimmune condition known as Graves’ Disease and lymphedema. As previously reported by The Root, Williams recently spoke on her ongoing health challenges noting that she can only feel about “5 percent of her feet,” but that she has no plans of letting that stop her future endeavors.