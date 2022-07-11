Less than a week after the official website and YouTube accounts for The Wendy Williams Show were deleted, it appears its official Instagram account is no more as well.

Over the weekend, keen-eyed fans noticed that the page no longer pulled up the eponymous host’s show, according to Complex. Why all the show’s previous social sites are being pulled down remain a mystery, especially considering that things between Williams and Debmar-Mercury, the producing/distributing company behind the popular show, seemed to be fine back in May.

“Other than her health, she could have continued to keep doing it as long as she wanted. She was still getting a rating and she has a die-hard audience that turned it into a profitable show,” said Debmar-Mercury co-president Mort Marcus per Variety. “We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, ‘We have a business to run and she’s not here.’ It was a hard call.”

Hard call or not, that still does nothing to explain why they, or whatever other powers at be that are now calling the shots, would virtually wipe the show existence away. I mean, I get it: they’re trying to usher in a new era under Sherri Shepherd, but c’mon now. Whether you liked Wendy or were a regular watcher of her show, what’s undeniable is the fact that she had a cult following and a platform that produced many iconic moments and memories.

To delete her digital footprint after 13 seasons feels a bit...weird, to say the least. She has a long and successful legacy and despite how things may have ended—that legacy should still be properly honored.