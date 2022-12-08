Last week, The Root told you that Kevin Hunter, the ex-husband of daytime gossip girl Wendy Williams, was crying foul after his gravy train (I mean, alimony checks from Wendy) stopped. And you may have been left wondering why in the name of all that is holy would that man think Wendy owes him anything – especially after he cheated on her with a woman he impregnated. Well, now Hunter is speaking out on why he thinks he deserves the dough.



In an interview with The Westside Gazette, Hunter, who was executive producer of Wendy’s talk show, had no problem taking credit for her massive television success.

“It’s clear to say that after I left, the show tumbled hard. My intellectual property of the creation of The Wendy Williams Show and how it had to come across was key. They would not have experienced the success they had without me,” Hunter said. “Once I was gone, the people around her had her looking crazy sitting on that screen.”

Hunter went on to say that he worked hard to keep the show on top, sometimes even harder than Wendy herself. “When I was around Wendy’s day ended when she left that building but mine didn’t. There was always something that needed to be done or a call that needed to be took. I was the common denominator in every department, including decor, wardrobe and guest,” he continued.

But Hunter’s heart may not be completely made of stone. He did give Wendy credit for the purple chair she sat on to spill all of the tea. “The purple chair was her idea, dope idea, and she held the audience for sure,” he said.

Wendy fans went at Hunter hard for starting a whole new family while she was undergoing treatment.

But according to Hunter, the marriage was over long before his affair.

“She was coming out of rehab, we were going through a divorce, and the news of my baby came out. I wasn’t going to miss the birth of my daughter, and people saw me at the hospital. Truth be told, we should’ve got a divorce ten years earlier. Even our son, Kevin, said that to us,” Hunter said.

But the Hunter family drama doesn’t stop there. Wendy and Kevin’s only child, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his Miami apartment in September after falling $70,000 behind in his rent. According to The U.S. Sun, 22-year-old Kevin Jr. said his mom paid a year of his rent up front and intended to purchase the apartment when the lease was up.

“As the lease approached the end, my mom went through some health issues that put the court in control of her finances,” he said. “All of this happened suddenly, and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing.”