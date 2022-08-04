Contrary to popular belief, Wendy Williams is not a married woman. Or at least, that’s the case according to her rep William Selby.

For context, after a conversation between Williams and Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, word began to spread that the popular daytime talk show host had become a married woman and was betrothed to a NYPD officer named Henry.

“She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married,’” Lee explained according to Page Six. “I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week.’”

However, Selby was quick to discount Williams’ claim, explaining that she instead was excited about her new, committed, relationship but that the focus remains on her new business endeavors.

“She wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching the podcast,” Selby explained per People. “Wendy is in a sweet spot in her life where she can stop, breathe and smell the roses. Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse her entire life, and she is just looking to get back on the horse.”

He later added, “Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her first episode of her podcast. That’s the focus right now.”

Despite her rep’s words, Williams herself insisted that she indeed had tied the knot and fur ther reiterated to Lee in a separate phone call saying:

“Everybody seems to have a problem with that. I’m married,” she said in the call. “I’m married! I don’t care who knows it. Will sees no point in me getting married. But you know what? Fuck Will. Fourteen years I’ve known him. I’ve always said fuck him…in a good way, you know?”

To be quite honest, things have been going weirdly for Wendy for awhile now so unless and until I see some official documentation, we may just have to take her word for it.

The Root continues to send its support and well wishes for Wendy and her health and healing.