Wendy, How You Really Doin'…Reporting on Someone’s Death This Way?

Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Wendy Williams hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter on July 23, 2019. Photo : Astrid Stawiarz ( Getty Images )

Clap if you’ve ever witnessed the complete circus that is The Wendy Williams Show.

According to BBC, popular TikTok star Swavy (born Matima Miller) was shot on Monday in Wilmington, Del. His family later confirmed that Swavy had died at the age of 19. Earlier this week, the following message was posted on Swavy’s official Instagram account: “On behalf of our family, we would like to say thank you for the continued support and love for Matima Miller also known as Swavy or Babyface. It is with great sadness that we announce Swavy’s passing on 07/05/2021. He was taken away from us due to a senseless act of gun violence.”

“This is just the beginning, we will forever keep his name alive and continue his legacy!” the caption continued. “The impact he had on others remains unmatched.” The family has also launched a memorial fund for Swavy.



That’s BBC’s reporting. Wendy Williams reported it...a tad differently. *stares into camera*

Wendy began by asking the audience to “clap if [they] know who Swavy is,” to limited reactionary applause. She then sauntered even further into the shallow waters by comparing her follower numbers to the late TikTok creator (who had nearly 3 million of them), while her supervising producer Norman D. Baker pettily pointed out that she has more followers than Swavy on Instagram.



After all of that kiki-ing, she matter-of-factly announced that he was “murdered Monday morning.”



How you doin’...that? What you doin’???



It’s one thing to chuckle about a quirky blip or several throughout Williams’ wildly chaotic show—but this is someone’s life here. And shame on the producers for constantly exploiting this type of coverage, as this isn’t the first time Wendy has trended on Twitter for something like this. This past December, she announced her own mother Shirley Williams’ death in a similarly bizarre way.

Plus, longtime listeners remember Wendy’s shameless exploitation in her radio days—specifically, most people cite the time Whitney Houston had to snatch those edges across the airwaves. Most recently, it was Tabitha Brown’s Southern Belle-branded read that had folks talkin’.



Of course, Twitter is fed the fuck up with Wendy’s shenanigans.

