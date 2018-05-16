Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

For months, President Donald Trump claimed he had no idea that his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid porn actress Stormy Daniels, who, reportedly, spanked the president’s orange-tinted ass with a rolled Forbes magazine, for her silence about the sordid affair. Well, it turns out that Maury’s lie detector has determined that that was a lie.



According to the president’s annual financial disclosure report (pdf) to the Office of Government Ethics released Wednesday, the president confirmed that he did reimburse Cohen as much as $250,000, which included the $130,000 payoff to Daniels, USA Today reports.

Advertisement

Trump claimed that he was listing the payment “in the interest of transparency,” and because recently hired Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani went on national television and spilled all the beans and Lipton when he leaked that the president had paid back Cohen for the payoff to Daniels.

However, ethics officials don’t agree with Trump’s transparency claims, stating in a note on the report:

“OGE has concluded that the information related to the payment made by Mr. Cohen is required to be reported and that the information provided meets the disclosure requirement for a reportable liability.”

Advertisement

The report also highlighted that the president is still reaping the benefits of his real estate business while he has handed over the day-to-day management to his family.

The president reportedly collected more that $25 million last year for Mar-a-Lago, his “Winter White House” where his lazy ass plays golf and avoids the responsibilities of being a president.

And, shockingly to no one, the profits on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., have doubled, going from $20 million in 2016 to just over $40 million last year, USA Today reports.

Advertisement

Dignitaries have to have someplace to stay when they come to buy the White House, and is there a better place to stay than a Trump-branded hotel just blocks from Congress and the White House?

This White House proves again that the fall to the bottom is endless.