Uh Oh! RHOA Alum Kenya Moore Is Setting the Record Straight With The Receipts To Prove It

The drama between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady is still making waves online. Following the revenge porn scandal on Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bravo made the call to stop filming with Moore. Now, the Twirl Queen is back and ready to tell her story her way.

Moore took to social media to announce she’s finally ready to break her silence and address the recent drama on her new YouTube series, “Confessionals: In My Own Words.” The reality star released a video teaser, creating her own themed clip to Kendrick Lamar’s viral Super Bowl LIX performance track. She’s seen getting glammed up at her hair spa, mouthing the lyrics as screenshots of supportive fan comments flash across the screen. “These are my confessions…,” she wrote in the caption. “They’ve had plenty to say — now it’s my turn. This Friday on YouTube, I’m addressing the mess, the rumors, and the real story. Oh, and I’ve got the receipts. Unfiltered.”

One TikTok user even shared a clip of Moore’s teaser, telling the actress how “she better spill all the tea!”

“That s**t better be good b***h. You done went and got Kendrick Lamar’s song? B***h that s**t better be good cause I’m gonna tune in,” the content creator added. “And I want to hear it all. They done fired you, people hate you, people coming at you sideways... it makes no sense to put out such an amazing commercial, get our palettes all ready for something good and I just hope you can deliver.”

She added: “You have to come through with all the tea, like this is your only chance because America ain’t really f***ing with you right now. ... I pray to God it works out for you.”

Former “RHOA” alum, NeNe Leakes, also weighed in on Moore no longer being on the show and hinted it may be more to the story. “I feel like without having Kenya, it’s going to be interesting,” she shared on “The NeNe Leakes Show.” She added: “I would like to see where this goes because Kenya is a fire starter and that is apart of the entertainment that the viewers love. To not have her there to start any fires, now I’m starting to think this is the reason why they went and got Phaedra.” The reality star veteran suspects that production is scrambling to save the popular Atlanta show.

Could this be the real reason why Moore was told to exit stage left? One thing is for sure — we will be seated for the upcoming confessional. The Moore-gate drama is far from over.

Her video premieres Friday, April 18 at 8pm on YouTube.