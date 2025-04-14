Why Kenya Moore Has Always Been the Problem

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is known for thriving in drama, however, Kenya Moore takes toxicity to a new level. This week’s episode, fans watched how former Miss USA showed her hand in a revenge porn tactic to expose her cast member, Brit Eady.

Let’s call it what it was: A cruel, calculated move that backfired tremendously. Production has decided to no longer film with her for the remainder of the season. “Shocked. I believe that most of the cast were shocked. We didn’t know that it would happen.”Cynthia shared in Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) interview.

After the episode aired, Eady broke her silence during an interview sharing her side of the story: “She wanted to embarrass me. She wanted to humiliate me - this was her big moment. So why would you do this at your big moment towards a person you are threatened by? Why?,” Eady said.

Eady also told “New York Live” on Friday (April 11) that she didn’t feel as if her fellow castmembers had her back following the leak.

This episode left the RHOA fanbase divided - as we would expect. Some viewers are not happy with the change and others were wondering what took so long for Moore to be held accountable?

Since season 5, Miss Gone With The Wind Faboulous has made it her personal mission to antagonize almost all of the women on the show. From inappropriate flirtation with Phaedra Parks then-husband Apollo, to a decade worth of being at odds with Porsha Williams, Moore has consistently inserted herself into controversial foolishness.

But her latest stunt in exposing Eady was less being shady and more of a personal attack.

Fans have questioned the patterns Moore’s behavior. Whenever there is smoke, she’s never too far away from the fire. When you take a step back and look at the common thread in blowouts, the only thing that one can conclude: she is a jealous, mean spirited person towards romantically or emotionally secured women.

Moore’s famous catchphrase, “Don’t come for me unless I send for you,” is a line that has yet to age well. While jealousy might explain her actions, it certainly doesn’t excuse them.

Its clear that Moore’s behavior is more than aggressive, but often dangerous. Believing her mean girl antics may be a way to keep her in the spotlight, she is slowly dimming it. This season may be a wake up call both Moore and the show truly need.