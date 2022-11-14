On Monday, New York federal prosecutors revealed that they won’t file criminal charges against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. This decision comes more than a year after both his office and apartment were raided by the FBI. Prosecutors said in a letter addressed to the court that the grand jury investigation has ended.

“The Government writes to notify the Court that the grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming,” it read.

They also requested that the court terminate the appointment of retired federal judge Barbara S. Jones, who was appointed special master in the case. Federal prosecutors were trying to figure out if Giuliani, who acted as one of Trump’s lawyers and adviser, breached lobbying laws when he campaigned for the ouster of then-U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from Ukraine.

Advertisement

In April 2021, the FBI seized numerous devices from Giuliani’s home as well as his office during a search. Jones was going over the materials. Giuliani’s lawyer, Bob Costello, told ABC News that his client was innocent.

“They’re trying to make Rudy Giuliani look like a criminal. He has done nothing wrong,” he stated shortly after the raid took place. Upon hearing the news that charges would not be brought, Costello insisted the damage had already been done. “It’s wonderful, long-expected news. Unfortunately, Mayor Giuliani had to spend two and a half years to three years with this cloud over his head.”