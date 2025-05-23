Rumi Carter Steals the Show Wearing a Fur Coat and 'Attitude' in New York City

The “Cowboy Carter” tour is rolling along as Beyoncé just arrived in the New York area for five nights of shows. At this point, youngest daughter Rumi has solidified her place as the one folks really come to see, and we’re here to tell you that she did not disappoint. She showed up to the May 22 show at New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium with a fabulous fur coat and lot of attitude.

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics CC Share Subtitles Off

English Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, the Beyhive didn’t mind braving a little cold and rain to get a chance to see their Queen and her princesses, daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, take the stage. Rumi was ready to brave the elements, making her appearance during Bey’s performance of “Protector” looking glam in an all-white outfit set off by a white fur coat that matched her mama’s perfectly – and fans were here for every minute of it.

Advertisement

“They done got my little sis a fur coat! I know that’s right Rumi girl! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote someone on Instagram.

Advertisement

Rumi lived in her moment, smiling, waving and singing along with her mom. But when her manager-big sis Blue Ivy extended her hand to escort her from the stage, it was obvious that ya’ girl wasn’t quite ready to go as she begrudgingly cooperated.

Advertisement

Check out the priceless moment yourself here:

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t help but point out that Blue has run a tight ship along the tour so far making sure Rumi knows when it’s time to go.

“Blue be lookin like “ BRING YOOOO AZZZZZZZ” 😂🤣😂,” wrote someone on Instagram.

Advertisement

But it’s also clear that Rumi is ready for more than 15 minutes of fame and is getting tired of her big sis trying to turn out her light before she’s ready.

“Lmao! Rumi is so funny. She’s not impressed with Blue always taking her away. She’s fed up.😂😂 I just love her. 💕💕,” wrote someone else.

Advertisement

We don’t know what other surprises are in store as the tour rolls on, but one thing’s for sure, Miss Rumi is a whole vibe.

“That lil Rumi just been tugging on my heart lately! So glad the world has gotten a lil glimpse/chance to get know her a bit ☺️☺️,” wrote someone on Instagram.