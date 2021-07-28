Everything old is new again. The adage is old too, but what has us suddenly feeling young again is the revival of Cross Colours, a Black-owned cultural revolution when it hit its peak in the 1990s along with the hip-hop generation. With help from big names like Bruno Mars and Cardi B—who were drippin’ with “Finesse” in the label for their In Living Color-inspired video in 2018—and a buzzworthy collaboration that same year with Pyer Moss, the colorful, socially conscious label launched by Carl Jones and TJ Walker in 1989 has been brought back to renewed prominence in recent years. Now, the beloved brand has a brand-new nationwide platform appearing in Center Stage, the Nordstrom New York City flagship’s rotating pop-up shop featuring the world’s greatest brands.

Cross Colours is excited to announce a two-week exhibition pop-up shop at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship as part of the retailer’s revolving Center Stage platform. The installation will showcase the past and present of the brand while illuminating its core values, including vintage Cross Colours pieces worn by celebrities and fans of the brand through the years. The exhibition shop will run from July 26 - August 8. In addition to New York City, the Cross Colours collection will also be available at Nordstrom stores nationally and Nordstrom.com.

“Nordstrom is giving the brand one of the greatest platforms in the history of Cross Colours,” said co-founder Jones. “This launch will be the first time we have the opportunity to showcase our full collection in one place—the fleece, the denim—and in the way that we would like to present it to our customers. We have an opportunity to create a true Cross Colours experience for our customers. For us, that’s everything.”



For first-round devotees of the brand (read: Gen X-ers), the pop-up revisits many of the color-blocked classics from the brand’s archive, with minor remixes—and homages to revered talents like Tupac Shakur, Aaliyah and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. But new fans can get their nostalgia on too, as “the pop-up welcomes Nordstrom customers to step into the world of Cross Colours and learn more about the brand’s journey in being one of the most iconic Black-owned brands in the 90s through today.” Those new to the label will likely appreciate on-trend updates like tie-dye and splatter included in the largely unisex assortment, which includes “hoodies and sweatpants, T-shirts, rugbys, hats and footwear ranging from $20-$88.”

“There is so much customer love and nostalgia for Cross Colours and we’re thrilled to introduce a new generation to this iconic brand’s message of unity, equality and empowerment,” said Jen Jackson Brown, EVP and President of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom, Inc.

In addition to appearing at Center Stage, Cross Colours will host a series of events and social programming throughout its two-week residency.

“This collaboration with Nordstrom is monumental for Cross Colours,” said said co-founder TJ Walker. “To us, this collaboration reinforces the fact that the brand is important to the community and to the culture. Ultimately, Nordstrom has provided us with an opportunity for sustainability; we’re excited for the chance to continue impacting new generations with our message.”