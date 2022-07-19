Though Jayland Walker has been laid to rest, the investigation into the Akron officers who shot and killed him continues. The medical examiner noted in Walker’s autopsy that he had not been tested for gunshot residue, a key element in determining whether he had shot a firearm.



Plus, an investigation by News 5 Cleveland revealed Akron officers suspected Walker was up to something criminal that night.

Per the report, Akron Fraternal Order of Police President Clay Cozart confirmed the officers weren’t just chasing Walker because of and traffic and equipment violation. Cozart told News 5 that officers tried to pull Walker over earlier that night but after running his plates they saw he had been in pursuit the day before. But, they let him go. Later, officers spotted his car again in a “high crime” area where a shooting had previously occurred.

Advertisement

“When they returned, that vehicle also returned, so that raised their suspicion,” said Cozart. The Akron officers also justified their hail of 90 bullets on the claim Walker tried to shoot at them. However, there’s no forensic evidence to prove that.

Read more on gunshot residue testing from WKYC:

“Although the technology used to demonstrate the presence or absence of gunshot residue is sound, there are many factors that contribute to false positives or false negatives,” [Dr. Lisa Kohler] said. “Gunshot residue testing can detect specific particles related to the discharge of a firearm, but the results of that testing is not conclusive as to whether the person did or did not fire a weapon. “These particles are very fine and they are easily dislodged from the skin by acts as simple as putting your hands into your pockets or the action of sweating. A positive test does not indicate that the person tested fired a weapon. And a negative test does not mean that the person tested did not fire a weapon or did not handle or was not in the vicinity of a recently fired weapon.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off first Month BetterHelp A Healthier Life

Talk it out with remote therapy programs and tools. 20% off at BetterHelp Advertisement

Case Western Law School Associate Professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway echoed Dr. Kohler’s statement that gunshot residue tests are essentially unreliable.

“We know that gunshot residue is easily transferable, easily misinterpreted and has led to the wrongful conviction of individuals across our country,” Bell Hardaway told News 5 Cleveland.

Advertisement

To recap: the reason the officers decided to shoot at Walker remains unproven and they followed him because his car was driving through a sketchy area. There is still nothing to justify 46 gunshot wounds.