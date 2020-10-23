'We Need Each Other:' The Beautifully Inventive Ways Black Folks Have Connected While Socially Distant

“The way that we have manifested community under the backdrop of all of this, it has been so Black. It has been so beautiful.” — Aisha Nyandoro, CEO at Springboard to Opportunities, 2020 The Root 100 Honoree﻿﻿

Aisha Nyandoro has attended a wedding, her book club, gone to happy hour, and played spades—all on Zoom.

Advertisement

“We have been really innovative in creating community because we are a communal people,” said the CEO of Springboard to Opportunities about remaining connected during the current pandemic.

In the video above, the 2020 The Root 100 honoree shares some of the innovative ways Black folks have cultivated community during these socially-distanced times and why that’s the Blackest moment of 2020.