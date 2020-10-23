The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
'We Need Each Other:' The Beautifully Inventive Ways Black Folks Have Connected While Socially Distant

jessicamoulite
Jessica Moulite
Filed to:aisha nyandoro
aisha nyandoroQuarantinecovid-19The Root 100CommunityDailyOverride
Aisha Nyandoro has attended a wedding, her book club, gone to happy hour, and played spades—all on Zoom.

“We have been really innovative in creating community because we are a communal people,” said the CEO of Springboard to Opportunities about remaining connected during the current pandemic.

In the video above, the 2020 The Root 100 honoree shares some of the innovative ways Black folks have cultivated community during these socially-distanced times and why that’s the Blackest moment of 2020.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is an award-winning Video Producer at The Root passionate about dismantling unjust societal power structures and all things Black culture. She's also probably watching “Living Single.”

