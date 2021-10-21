It’s as if God heard our collective cry, but the president of people who wear black face during Halloween is looking to make his own social media site, which means that prayerfully, all of those who believe like him will leave all other social media sites and join his shitty site.



According to the Associated Press, Trump was banned from all social media sites “for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.” He’s been banned for some nine months and has been forced to issue statements because he can’t tweet.



On Wednesday, Trump announced that he’s launching Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social” app, which will be the uncool table in the lunchroom. The former president of people who own really big guns for no reason is hoping to rival Big Tech companies that won’t let him spout his bullshit on their platforms.



“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said in a statement, AP notes. “This is unacceptable.”



From AP:



Conservative voices actually do well on traditional social media. On Wednesday, half of Facebook’s 10 top performing link posts were from conservative media, commentators or politicians, according to a daily list compiled by a New York Times technology columnist and an internet studies professor using Facebook’s own data. Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views. TMTG has not set its sights low. In addition to the Truth Social app, which is expected to soft-launch next month with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG+ that will feature entertainment programming, news and podcasts. One slide in a TMTG presentation on its website includes a graphic of TMTG’s potential competitors, which range from Facebook and Twitter to Netflix and Disney+ to CNN. The same slide suggests that over the long term TMTG will also become a power in cloud computing and payments and suggests it will go head-to-head with Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Stripe.

TMTG will basically be white power Twitter, as the former president’s site will closely resemble Twitter’s platform “right down to short messages and user handles preceded by “@” signs,” AP reports.



Also from AP:



The same graphics also feature a user named Jack’s Beard, who in one image fumes when an employee pushes back on an order to delete a user and its posts, calling it “kinda an overreach.” The Jack’s Beard account uses the handle @jack, which is Dorsey’s handle on the real Twitter; Dorsey’s long scraggly beard has also drawn attention during the his congressional appearances over Zoom. Truth Social’s terms of service, meanwhile, bar users from annoying any of the site’s employees and from statements that “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.” It was not immediately clear who the “us” in that statement refers to.

A Beta version is set to launch in November and it will probably remain a Beta version because who are we kidding, Trump supporters aren’t Alphas.



Hiyoooooooooo!







