One day after the Trump rally in Greenville, N.C., where he allowed his supporters to shout “send her back” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman shares why defending Trump and his hateful rhetoric is wrong, as well as why dissent is patriotic.

She also responds to Lindsey Graham’s stance that Trump’s comments are not racist saying, “I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have turned our country that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place. And so this is not about me. This is about us fighting for what this country truly should be and what it deserves to be.”



See the full video above.