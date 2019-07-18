Photo: Tom Brenner (Getty Images)

Watching Trump’s favorite footstool Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) twerk is becoming one of my favorite boredom activities.



Wait, you’ve never seen Republicans twerk? Sure you have. That’s what I call it when they bend over backwards to support the president’s xenophobic, racist, immoral and unconstitutional policies and then begin talking out of their asses.



Recently, Graham twerked in front of a group of reporters who asked him about the “send her back” chants during President Trump’s recent rally.



Trump recently tweeted that “the Squad”—the four freshman congresswomen who are so badass the president can’t keep their names out of his mouth—should “go back” to their countries if they don’t like America.



Advertisement

The president was speaking about Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)—all of whom are American citizens. Not that it matters, but Omar is the only one out of the four born outside the U.S. She was born in Somalia and moved to America in 1992 after fleeing her homeland to escape war. She became an American citizen as a teen.



Graham, being the kickstand he’s been since Trump took office, claimed Trump doesn’t want to kick out Somali refugees wearing “MAGA” hats, just the ones that disagree with his master.



Advertisement

If you haven’t eaten today then feel free to watch the clip below. If you’ve eaten you may want to sit this one out.