Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images)

Fake Fox News host Tucker Carlson continues to run his game as the overly snotty, uber-conservative who knows more about everything than his liberal guests, yet he historically gets his ass handed to him on a regular basis.



Like the time he got owned by Occidental College professor Caroline Heldman:

Or the time he got owned on climate change by New York City public advocate candidate Nomiki Konst:

And the most glorious takedown of all, the time comedian Jon Stewart destroyed him and his bowtie:

In fact, I’d argue that this segment single-handedly took CNN’s Crossfire off the air and sent Tucker back to his dusty corner space in the Fox News offices, which, I believe, are inside a calcified igloo of dog shit.

Anyway, the Fox News host had Rutger Bregman on his show. Bregman is the Dutch historian who took members of the World Economic Forum at Davos to task by not only mentioning that they were there talking about climate change while some 1,500 folks flew to the meeting on private jets, but also adding that these bozos needed to pay higher taxes.

Needless to say, it was a moment that went viral.

So, of course Tucker Carlson wanted Bregman on his show so he could attempt to match wits and ultimately play the Dutch historian in front of his audience. Except Bregman wasn’t there for the fuckshit. And the whole idea of Carlson owning Bergman went bad fast.

Advertisement

Here’s the back and forth from Vox:

BREGMAN: You’re a millionaire funded by billionaires. That’s what you are. I’m glad you finally now jumped the bandwagon of people like Bernie Sanders and AOC, but you’re not part of the solution, Mr. Carlson. You’re part of the problem, actually. CARLSON: But AOC — but could I just say, and … BREGMAN: It’s true, right? That all the anchors on Fox … CARLSON: You would have to be a moron … BREGMAN: … they’re all millionaires! How is this possible? Well, it’s very easy, you’re just not talking about certain things. CARLSON: Fox doesn’t even play where you are! BREGMAN: “It doesn’t play where you are”? Well, have you heard of the internet? I can watch things, whatever I want, you know. CARLSON: You haven’t even seen Fox before! BREGMAN: I have, actually. I can’t say I’m a great fan of your show, but I do my homework when you invite me on your show. So you’re probably not going to air this. CARLSON: I doubt it. BREGMAN: But I went to Davos to speak truth to power, and I’m doing exactly the same thing right now. You may not like it but you’re a millionaire funded by billionaires, and that’s the reason why you’re not talking about these issues. CARLSON: But I am talking about these issues. BREGMAN: But only now, come on, you jumped the bandwagon. You’re like, “Oh, I’m against the globalist elite, blah blah blah.” It’s not very convincing, to be honest. CARLSON: I want to say to you — why don’t you go fuck yourself, you tiny brain — and I hope this gets picked up because you’re a moron, I tried to give you a hearing but you were too fucking annoying … BREGMAN: You can’t handle the criticism, can you?

In case you want to watch the glorious takedown, you can see it in the clip below. Unfortunately, the clip doesn’t capture Carson’s full meltdown, but you can hear him bust a gasket.

Advertisement

Also from Vox:

Advertisement

Because Carlson lost his shit and the fight, he couldn’t let it all just die. So he emailed Bregman, calling him an asshole in print. Bregman shared the email on Twitter before the video had been released:

Many readers have wondered in previous stories how Carlson still has a show, and I will say here blatantly that I hope Tucker Carlson stays on the air until he’s an old man because where else can we witness a white elitist get thoroughly pummeled on a daily basis?