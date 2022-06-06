“Martin: The Reunion” is airing on BET+ in just 10 days. The 90-minute special, hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, will feature actors Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold.

Today, the 60-second trailer for “Martin: The Reunion” dropped and showed Lawrence, Campbell, Payne and Arnold revisiting the set together for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Just last week, the network announced that in addition to reliving the sitcom’s most memorable moments on the “Martin” living room set, they plan on paying homage to actor Thomas Mikal Ford who portrayed “Tommy” on the show.

Advertisement

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” a BET+ announcement stated. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

From a mash-up of the show’s most unforgettable clips to appearances from Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight and Tommy Davidson, fans will enjoy this hilarious trip down memory lane.



“We would watch the show more than we would make music,” Snoop said as he sat down with the cast to explain how important “Martin” was to him and Death Row labelmates.

“This show was and is still big for the culture,” Payne commented in the preview. Crockett also asked the question on the mind of many supporters of the series: “Can there be a Martin reboot? I mean, the people wanna know.”

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below: