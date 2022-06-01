The cast of the classic Fox sitcom “Martin” will come together on June 16 for “Martin: The Reunion” airing exclusively on BET+. The special, hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, will discuss the cultural impact of “Martin” as well as pay homage to the late actor Thomas Mikal Ford. Ford portrayed the character Tommy on the series.



“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” a BET+ announcement explained. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”



The 90-minute reunion will bring back actors Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold to the “Martin” living room set to reflect on one of the most popular shows of the 90s. Ford passed away in 2016 at the age of 52. While recovering from knee surgery, he suffered a ruptured aneurysm and became unconscious.

Advertisement

Tichina Arnold posted a photo on Instagram alongside Tisha Campbell and Carl Anthony Payne II at Ford’s funeral a week later captioned:

“Today was not easy..but by the grace of God we all got through it. Words cannot express our gratitude for all of your Prayers, Positive thoughts and Support for us throughout the years. Tommy will be missed but most certainly never forgotten...And PLEASE don’t ask “Where’s Martin?..” he was there too...just not in this picture. Lol! God bless you all.. #LoveConquersAll #MartinShow”

“Martin” famously ran from 1992 to 1997 and starred Lawrence as Martin Payne, a DJ for the fictional Detroit channel WZUP radio. The reunion is part of a slew of BET+ summer programming which also includes: Carl Weber’s “The Black Hamptons,” “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” “American Gangster: Trap Queens” and “All the Queen’s Men.”