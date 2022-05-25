Fans of the popular ‘90s sitcom Martin will be thrilled to learn the brand new reunion special is finally headed to a small screen near us this summer!

Per a press release sent to The Root, Martin: The Reunion special is set to air on BET+ on June 16. This 90-minute event will take fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and will see original cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carly Anthony Payne II come together for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the show’s five season-long history.

The special will be hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, who will facilitate the cast as they “look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford.” It will also include “musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the ‘wazzup, wazzup, WAZZUP’ passion fans have been waiting for.”

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET, when the news of the special was first announced earlier this year. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

Added Lawrence, “To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters.”