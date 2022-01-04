New year, new updates on the forthcoming Janet Jackson documentary—or however the saying goes!



Over the New Year’s holiday weekend, longtime fans and followers of Janet Jackson were given a special treat: an extended look into her upcoming Lifetime and A&E documentary aptly titled Janet. Featuring cameos from Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Ciara, Regina King, Tyler Perry, Q-Tip, Paula Abdul and Samuel L. Jackson, the new trailer gives us a better glimpse into the many facets of Jackson’s personal and professional life including her roles as a sister, mother, lover and artist.

“You’ve been very private about your personal life up until now. Why did you want to do this documentary?,” someone can be heard asking the Control singer.

“It’s just something that needs to be done,” Jackson responds.

As the trailer progresses, specific topics that are set to be explored include her strict upbringing with her father Joe Jackson, her relationships with men over the years, the making of her iconic album Control, her connection to her brothers Randy and Michael, Michael’s scandals at Neverland and his passing, and the infamous SuperBowl Halftime performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004.

“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” Janet says at one point, later adding: “they build you up and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down.”

Touted as the “documentary of a lifetime, five years in the making,” Janet is “an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story” that will “lift the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveal some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera.” Complete with never-before-seen home videos and archival footage, this documentary is sure to leave no story untouched and no stone unturned.

Janet, the two night special event, premieres Jan. 28 at 8p.m. ET only on Lifetime and A&E.