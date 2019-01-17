Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the House of Congress, The Unscathed, Queen of the Bronx, Torcher of Twitter, Breaker of Boat Shoes, and Mother of Dragging, just made her inaugural speech on the House floor and torched President Trump over his ongoing government shutdown to get money for the wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for.



Ocasio-Cortez was yielded the floor by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and proceeded to tell the stories of one of her constituents, an air-traffic controller who hasn’t been paid during the shutdown. She called out Trump’s shutdown noting that it has never been about a wall.

From HuffPost:

The freshman congresswoman said Wednesday the shutdown was not really about Trump’s demands for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border or “the well-being of everyday Americans.” Instead, she said, it was “about the erosion of American democracy and the subversion of our most basic governmental norms.” “It is not normal to hold 800,000 workers’ paychecks hostage. It is not normal to shut down the government when we don’t get what we want. It is not normal for public servants to run away and hide from the public that they serve,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “And it is certainly not normal to starve the people we serve for a proposal that is wildly unpopular among the American people.” The jobs performed by federal workers and the anti-immigrant sentiment of Trump’s administration were “stressful enough” without the shutdown, she said, noting that Trump shared in the “responsibility to maintain the basic functioning” of government.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Ocasio-Cortez joined a bunch of her colleagues in search of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The plan was to give ol’ Turtle Face a letter demanding an end to the shutdown. But the group quickly turned into a search party after they couldn’t find him. The search for Turtle Face also played out on Twitter under the hashtag, #WheresMitch

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez is going to continue to be a thorn in the sides of people on the wrong side of righteousness.

She ended by screaming “Dracarys” and walking away as her pet dragon reduced the right side of the aisle to ashes.