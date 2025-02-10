WATCH: Plus-sized Rapper Suing Lyft Uses This Awkward Breakfast Club Moment to Make Her Point

After calling out Lyft and one of its driver for discrimination, this Detroit rapper is continuing her advocacy, standing up for a community she says doesn’t get fair treatment. In a recent interview, Dank Demoss broke down the real issue at hand.



Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week

Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week

The rapper— real name Dajua Blanding— joined “The Breakfast Club” to talk about the viral moment when she says she was discriminated against because of her weight. But even before the interview started, an awkward interaction with the show hosts showed everyone exactly what she was talking about.

Advertisement

Blanding, who described herself as “obese,” walked in “The Breakfast Club” studio and took a seat in a rolling chair in front of her mic. But immediately, it was clear she was uncomfortable and even asked the hosts is “this the only seat y’all got?”

Advertisement

The rising Detroit star weighs around 500 lbs, according to Detroit News, and she’s previously spoken about the challenges she faces as a bigger woman. Blanding, uncomfortable in “The Breakfast Club” chair, went on to ask the host if their was a different seat for her to use. And when production brought out a bigger sectional, the rapper responded saying “this is what I’m talking about... Accommodations.”

Dank Demoss Talks Lyft Incident, Weight Discrimination, Rap Career, Upbringing, Onlyfans + More

During the official interview, Blanding explained her point to hosts Charlamagne The God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious. She knows she’s different, and she knows that she has to adjust in order to feel comfortable in particular environments— including at “The Breakfast Club”. But that’s not the issue. For Blanding, the problem comes when people aren’t willing to help accommodate plus sized people like herself.

Advertisement

“We not all the same,” Demoss told “The Breakfast Club.” And when asked why should people have to accommodate her, the rapper responded simply with “Why not?” She continued saying “Bigger people should be accommodated just like we accommodate the LGBT community.” And maybe she has a point...

The Root previously reported the rapper is suing Lyft for discrimination. Blanding, requested a ride with Lyft to a football watch party, but when the driver arrived, he told her he couldn’t give her a ride due to her weight before driving away.

