WATCH: Olympic Gold Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Leaves Moms in the Dust in a Race at Her Son's School

Whether intentional or not, parents can always find a way to embarrass their kids in public. But not when your mom is world-class track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a.k.a. “The Pocket Rocket.” The sprinter already has plenty of Olympic hardware, winning three gold medals, four silver, and one bronze as a member of the Jamaican track team. Now, she has another win under her belt after she showed up and showed out at a field day event at her son Zyon’s school.

“They haven’t banned me yet so I’m at the line,” the 38-year-old captioned an April 17 Instagram video of her leaving other parents in the dust as she easily took first place.

You can watch Fraser-Pryce smoke the other well-meaning moms for yourself here:

Fraser-Pryce has been one to watch since the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing, when she became the first woman from the Caribbean to win 100m gold. She had to miss out on the World Championships in 2017, when she and her husband welcomed their son Zyon. But she came back with a vengeance in 2019, becoming the first mom and the oldest woman to win the 100m dash at the competition.

The Olympian’s Instagram post has received over 60,000 likes and numerous comments, including some who think she should have at least given her competition a fighting chance.

“lol Shelly u should have give them a jump start lol @realshellyannfp,” one person joked.

A second viewer hilariously pointed out the fact that the gold medalist treated this race like any other – keeping her foot on the gas until she crossed the finish line.

Another wrote: “The fact that you didn’t let up has me cryinnnnnnnnn🤣🤣🤣🤣.”