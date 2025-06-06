A Fan Wanted a Photo With One of His Favorite Rappers, Who Instead Takes Him Hostage

In news that can only be described as "what the helly?" a recent meet & greet with a Florida rapper was met with an unfortunate ending. But the story of how things even got there is almost too wild to be true. Let us explain.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Earlier this week, a fan ran into local rapper Chocolate MC outside of grocery store in Miami. Excited at the chance happening, the male waved him down and asked if they could take a photo together to commemorate the occasion. What happened next was something straight out of a horror movie.

According to NBC6 Miami, instead of taking a photo, the rapper instead took the fan hostage, pointing a gun to his chest and ordering him to get back inside his car. With the man in the driver's seat, Chocolate (legally Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez) began demanding for the man to give him any cash he had on him. Once he realized the man didn't have any, Sierra-Hernandez tried to take his money via the popular money transfer app Zelle. That also proved unsuccessful as the man didn't have it installed.

As a result, the rapper forced the man to drive him around to different locations over the course of two hours before he was eventually let go without harm or injury. Sierra-Hernandez was eventually arrested on Wednesday after the victim went to local authorities to file a police report. The rapper is now facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm, armed robbery, and written threats to kill or injure.

His latest arrest couldn't come at a more worse time as he was already scheduled to appear in court in connection to a prior, separate incident involving burglary and murder. Given his absence in court for that case (as he had been arrested for the kidnapping crime), he was subsequently denied bond for the burglary charges.

In a post to social media last week, Sierra-Hernandez's mother spoke out concerning her son's crimes, tearfully explaining how much her son needs help and that she was concerned for his well-being.