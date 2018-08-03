A video of a white man dragging an unconscious man off a train has prompted a police investigation although they have not yet determined if the man has committed a crime.



The person who recorded the video alleges that the unconscious man lying on the floor of a Long Beach, Calif., train had just suffered a seizure. A man of slave-owning descent seemed obviously perturbed that the life, health and safety of an actual human being might prevent him from arriving home in time to catch the latest episode of whatever evil people watch (Either Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity or Roy Moore’s new show on NBC: “To Not Catch a Predator”).

The video shows the white man dragging the limp body onto the train platform at the Metro Blue Line Willow Station, according to ABC News 7. As the evildoer drags the unconscious man, the impaired gentleman’s pants fall below his waist, but the empathy-impaired hobgoblin is more worried about getting home.

“Dude just had a seizure,” the videographer narrates, adding, “and this white boy gon’ drag him off the train, so he don’t miss his ride.”

“There are a lot of people on this train,” replies the soul-deficient Caucasian.

“Wasn’t nobody else tripping on having to wait for the paramedics to come,” replies the cameraman. “That’s that white shit. You gon’ drag him off for your convenience. That’s that bullshit white people do because y’all feel y’all can get away with it because .y’all know when the motherfucking law comes, y’all know the law don’t do shit to y’all for that bullshit.”

The statement turned out to be prophetic because Long Beach police say they are reviewing the video to see if the man committed a crime.

Metro authorities issued a statement saying: “Obviously, this is very disturbing and we never want to see this on our system. We’re getting all the facts, including reviewing the video from the train and the platform.”

Meanwhile, reports say the gentleman is at home resting comfortably.

That report is about the white dude.

There are no reports on the gentleman who was dragged. It’s not because the police, transportation officials or evil, train-riding white men don’t care about people being hurt or possibly dying. The main reason they don’t care about anyone other than themselves is that ...

Sorry, I’ll finish this later. I gotta get home.