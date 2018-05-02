On Wednesday morning, I appeared on CNN with John Berman and Poppy Harlow to discuss Kanye West’s comment in which he said that slavery was a “choice” for black people.

My take is that Kanye’s remarks were wholly irresponsible, lacked good judgment and came from an uneducated stance.

With his broad reach and appeal, Kanye should be more mindful of the messages he puts out there — especially when he wants to come back later and say people misinterpreted what he meant.

It is always important to choose your words carefully.

Words mean things, Kanye.