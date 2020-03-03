Watch: Fox News Contributor Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chairwoman to ‘Go to Hell’ Live on the Air

Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images )

Former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile is a black woman. Yes, she is a black woman that works for Fox News but that doesn’t mean that Brazile doesn’t put her bonnet on one side at a time like the rest of black women.



Well, some of Brazile’s edges came through Tuesday when she repeatedly told Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” for claiming the Democratic primary will be “rigged” against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Unfortunately, McDaniel wasn’t in the studio when Brazile was telling her where to go. The Fox News hosts (two non-descript white people) played a clip of McDaniel’s statement to which Brazile was responding, but it was still amazing to watch Brazile remember who she was before she became a Fox News contributor.

The GOP chair was in here claiming, “this is all rigged to keep Bernie from winning the nomination.

“It does depend on how big a lead that Sanders takes out of California is,” the GOP chair said, the Daily Beast reports. “If he picks up a huge proportion of delegates. I don’t see anybody getting out soon. It is leading towards a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

Brazile began taking off her earrings and Vaseline-ing her face, noting that she was tired of Republicans worrying about Democratic primaries.

“Stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile added as she began stuffing her hair into a skullcap. She added that she was “sick and tired” of Republicans telling her about the Democrats’ process.

“First of all, they don’t have a process,” Brazile declared. “They are canceling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side.”

“For people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans is stupid,” she continued. “So Ronna, go to hell! This is not about — go to Hell! I’m tired of it.”

The nondescript white male snowflake could be heard shouting “Whoa,” as Brazile went on to call McDaniel’s take “stupid.”

The white guy then noted that he wanted to have Brazile and McDaniel on so they could hash it out.

“I’m all about reconciliation,” Brazile concluded. “It is Lent. I’m trying to keep my karma. But stop lying about the Democratic process.”

Watch it all below: