Loyal fans and followers of the late Nipsey Hussle will get a special look inside his budding (ha!) cannabis business thanks to a newly-released documentary.

Titled The Marathon (Cultivation), the project centers around “the journey Nipsey and his brother, Samiel ‘Blacc Sam’ Asghedom, took as they together built a successful cannabis business. A special rooftop screening of the feature was held in Los Angeles earlier this week, as noted by Complex, but fans can now view the doc in its entirety on Nipsey Hussle’s official YouTube. Per the site, The Marathon Cultivation will be having a grand opening for it’s first official The Marathon Collective flagship dispensary on Saturday, June 18th.

Speaking to the documentary and the forthcoming opening of the Marathon (Collective) retail THC and CBD store, Blacc Sam explained: “This is something we always spoke about. Nipsey, Fatts, Adam, and I had a goal to get a legitimate licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream.”

Hussle’s life and legacy undoubtedly lives on—not only through his family and loved ones but through music—as most recently proven by a powerful deepfake portrayal of the “Dedication” rapper done by Kendrick Lamar in his latest music video for his single “The Heartbeat Part 5.”

Invoking the late rapper’s lyricism, message, and overall spirit, the video garnered a positive reaction from Blacc Sam who took to Instagram to give props to the “To Pimp A Butterfly” artist, writing: “KING KENDRICK 🔥🔥...The Heart Part 5 out now...the tribute was beautiful & well said. much LOVE & RESPECT to K Dot... THE MARATHON CONTINUES!!!!!!”