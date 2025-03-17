WATCH: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Terrifying Car Crash Caught on Camera...Here's What Happened to the Rapper

Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie should be thankful to whoever is watching over him. Despite getting in a scary car accident, the New York MC walked away without a scratch.

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

The car crash occurred on Sunday while A Boogie was driving in the New York area. Footage obtained by TMZ shows the rapper’s white sports car completely totaled, with the hood taken off the car entirely.

Advertisement

Although the aftermath of the accident was scary, the “Look Back at It” rapper did not require any medical attention and walked away from the incident uninjured, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Watch the aftermath of the crash below:

Advertisement

Naturally, as the man who feels the need to comment on everything going on in the hip-hop or entertainment industry, 50 Cent provided some unique thoughts on A Boogie’s accident, writing in a post on Instagram, “They be like, yo, why A Boogie tried to pull up on us all crazy in the Ferrari and s**t? How much them s**ts cost, 500K after tax? I hope they can’t fix it LOL. He Good tho!”

This led some fans to believe that the G-Unit boss was starting another feud with an MC. However, Fiddy quickly shut down those claims, writing in the comment section of his post, “Man I ain’t got no beef wit A boogie, get yo dumb a** out my comments!”

Advertisement

This accident comes nearly a year after A Boogie dropped his fifth studio album, “Better Off Alone,” which featured several other popular rappers including Lil Durk, Young Thug, and Future.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the album was his worst-performing record in his discography, charting at 18 on the Billboard 200, 12 spots lower than where his 2022 album, “Me vs. Myself” debuted.