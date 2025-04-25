WATCH: 3 Georgia Teenagers Caught on Camera Beating Up Their Teacher, and It Somehow Gets Worse

Three teenagers assaulted a teacher at a DeKalb County high school, and it was all caught on camera. The video, which has since gone viral and sparked heated online debates, stemmed from a Tuesday (April 22) exchange between an employee and three students. It’s unclear what exactly led up to the ordeal at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, but according to the district’s statement, the students initiated the physical fight. And the teacher did not back down.

A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her... Until Police Showed Her CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her... Until Police Showed Her

A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her... Until Police Showed Her CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her... Until Police Showed Her

In the disturbing clip, a young man can be seen walking up to a Black male teacher and punching him right in the face. A security guard held the student back as the teacher attempted to reach him after his glasses were knocked off his face. The teacher managed to punch the student back before a second student pushed him to the ground.

Advertisement

As the teacher walked to approach the student again, another high schooler inserted themselves pushing him down and striking him. “Stick his ass J,” one student can be heard saying.

Advertisement

An adult male employee tried breaking up the fight as students in the hallway watched in awe and instigated. But that’s not all.

Advertisement

Now, the three students have been charged battery and disrupting public school, the district said. And the teacher? He’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Officials say they plan to enforce the Code of Student Conduct for all parties involved, including the teacher, whose name has not been released.

Watch for yourself.

Advertisement

District officials said in a statement: “The DeKalb County School District is firmly committed to maintaining learning environments free from violent behavior and will not tolerate physical altercations in our schools.”

Viewers shared their reactions to the video on X, denouncing the students disrespectful behavior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others took a different stance, defending the student’s reactions.