WATCH: 3 Georgia Teenagers Caught on Camera Beating Up Their Teacher, and It Somehow Gets Worse

Three teenagers assaulted a teacher at a DeKalb County high school, and it was all caught on camera. The video, which has since gone viral and sparked heated online debates, stemmed from a Tuesday (April 22) exchange between an employee and three students. It’s unclear what exactly led up to the ordeal at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, but according to the district’s statement, the students initiated the physical fight. And the teacher did not back down.
In the disturbing clip, a young man can be seen walking up to a Black male teacher and punching him right in the face. A security guard held the student back as the teacher attempted to reach him after his glasses were knocked off his face. The teacher managed to punch the student back before a second student pushed him to the ground.
As the teacher walked to approach the student again, another high schooler inserted themselves pushing him down and striking him. “Stick his ass J,” one student can be heard saying.
An adult male employee tried breaking up the fight as students in the hallway watched in awe and instigated. But that’s not all.
Now, the three students have been charged battery and disrupting public school, the district said. And the teacher? He’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Officials say they plan to enforce the Code of Student Conduct for all parties involved, including the teacher, whose name has not been released.
Watch for yourself.
District officials said in a statement: “The DeKalb County School District is firmly committed to maintaining learning environments free from violent behavior and will not tolerate physical altercations in our schools.”
Viewers shared their reactions to the video on X, denouncing the students disrespectful behavior.
Others took a different stance, defending the student’s reactions.