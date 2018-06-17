Photo: Getty

A civil rights lawyer is suing Washington, D.C. for what she claims are the city’s discriminatory housing and urban renewal policies that favor white, millennial renters over longstanding black residents, according to DCist.



Aristotle Theresa out of nearby Anacostia is representing three native Washingtonians and CARE, a community group with over 20 members. The lawsuit claims that the policies of the previous mayoral administrations of Adrian Fenty and Vincent Gray were designed to attract “creative” workers who tend to come in fields like journalism, technology, art and science. Theresa claims D.C.’s success in attracting these types of workers have come at the expense of low and middle-income African American families who can no longer afford housing in the city.

“The city is intentionally trying to lighten black neighborhoods, and the way they have primarily been doing it is through construction of high density, luxury buildings, that primarily only offer studios and one bedrooms,” the suit reads.

The suit is seeking more than $1 billion in damages. The city hasn’t responded to the filing so far.

Here is more on how Washington’s urban renewal policies work, per DCist:

Many of D.C.’s policies—like the policies of large cities across the country in the mid-aughts—were based on the work of Richard Florida, an influential urban theorist who wrote the seminal text on the “creative class.” His 2002 book The Rise of the Creative Class describes a specific kind of worker, often young and working in fields like technology, science, art and journalism. According to his theory, the key to a successful city economy lies in the hands of these workers, who have very particular ideas about where and how they want to live. “Creatives prefer indigenous street level culture—a teeming blend of cafes and sidewalk musicians and small galleries and bistros, where it is hard to draw the line between performers and spectators,” Florida once wrote. According to the complaint, former Mayor Adrian Fenty’s administration set about creating such an environment to attract these workers, and the two administrations since have kept it going. Theresa says these policies have been directly discriminatory on the basis of age and source of income, as well as having a disparate impact on the city’s African-American communities.

Advertisement

Will the suit stand a chance in court? It is hard to say because it depends on how it will be argued in court. One thing for sure is that D.C. has lost a lot of black residents over the past five decades. In 1970, 71 percent of the city’s resident’s were black; today less than 50 percent of residents are African American.

If this suit actually wins in court, it could set a precedent for other cities in the US dealing with gentrification.