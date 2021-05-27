Walmart Apologizes for Email Sent Out to Customers That Included the N-Word

Photo : Jonathan Weiss ( Shutterstock )

I’m starting to think that anonymous racists choose to be anonymous while doing their dirty work because they’re embarrassed by their lack of white supremacist creativity.

For example: Apparently, some uninspired bigot in Connecticut has been hanging random nooses around an Amazon construction site—a thing I previously described as “the hate crime equivalent of rearranging someone’s work desk while their back is turned.” I mean, come on, guys. Black people are being killed and/or brutalized by police on a regular basis, and you think these Klan-on-a-budget activities are going to cause us real distress? Sure, plenty of us will get offended and complain to someone in charge, but ultimately, this is petty white nonsense being pulled by people whose idea of a good prank hasn’t evolved since they were kids making “Is your refrigerator running?” crank calls over the phone.

So, Walmart recently came under fire when people started receiving emails from the retail chain’s official website that reportedly read, “Welcome to Walmart, nigger.”

CNN reports that on Monday, the company apologized to people who received the email, saying that someone from outside the company created a fake account and sent the racist message from the site, which prompted an auto-generated email from Walmart that went out to customers.

“We are very sorry that you received an offensive and unacceptable email,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in the apology email. “We are working to update the account sign-up process to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.

“Again, we know the email sent was appalling and strongly believe those words should never be used,” she continued. “We’re looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable.”

Vikram Thakur, the technical director at security software firm Symantec, told CNN that whoever was responsible for the racist message “likely acquired email addresses from an easily and freely available ‘dump’ from a historical third-party compromise.”

So, essentially, we have a racist who has a bit of tech knowledge but doesn’t possess the ingenuity to come up with anything more clever than “Welcome to Walmart, niggers.”

Either racists are running out of new ways to be offensive or they’ve always been this dumb.

Or both. It’s actually both. These people are idiots.