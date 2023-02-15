Wakanda Vs. France? Defense Minister Says Fictional Black Panther Soldiers Are Eerily Similar To French Troops

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in the US and France back in November, on February 11, 2023 French journalist Jean Bexon discussed similarities between the military uniforms worn by film’s corrupt mercenaries and France’s army in the 1991 Gulf War.

On Twitter, he wrote: “In the latest American Marvel production (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), the evil French mercenaries operating in Mali are dressed as Operation Barkhane soldiers.”

Alongside the tweet, Bexon included a clip from the film that shows a group of soldiers with their hands tied behind their backs. They were donning uniforms similar to those of French troops deployed in Africa’s Sahel region and were being brought to the United Nations in Geneva.

Advertisement

French defense minister Sebastien Lecornu replied to Bexon about how disrespectful he believes the portrayal of the mercenaries was in the movie. He also retweeted the clip.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, the storyline is about a fictional African country dealing with Western nations who want access to its metal resources.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Off Joylux vFit Gold Device Post-menopause confidence

This device is a fraction of the cost of laser treatments but does the same thing: it applies thermal heat from LED and sonic technology to encourage blood flow, which helps resolve vaginal dryness. Buy at Joylux Use the promo code 50VFIT Advertisement

Lecornu’s complaint was written in French but stated: “I strongly condemn this false and misleading representation of our Armed Forces. I think of and pay tribute to the 58 French soldiers who died defending Mali at its request against Islamist terrorist groups.”



For France, this topic is especially delicate. T he country finished its withdrawal from Mali last year after almost a decade of fighting Islamic extremists adjacent to regional troops.

Advertisement

Most recently, France announced it plans to withdraw troops from Burkina Faso—which is located in West Africa—after demands by military rulers to do so. However, there are about 3,000 French soldiers still deployed in the Sahel region.