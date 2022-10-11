Because I’m a woman of a certain age (don’t ask), when I was asked to write a story about press-on nails, the cheesy Lee Press-On Nails commercials of the 80s were the first thing that came to mind.

Lee Press On Nails (1985)

But after a little bit of research, I quickly learned that press-on nails have come a long way. If you’re short on time or short on cash, press-on nails are an easy and inexpensive way to get gorgeous nails. And because they often only require sticky tape or a small amount of glue to apply, they can be a less-damaging alternative to acrylics and gel extensions.

But if you’re still suspect, a simple social media search will produce plenty of results for people who love their press-ons. In this hilarious TikTok video, justcallmemrsmoore makes her case for the look. As someone in the military where long nails are not allowed, she argues that they’re a perfect easy-to-remove compromise that look way better than the short “baby nails” her job requires. And in a video that has received nearly 40 million likes, C’s Tutorialz shows a simple hack to make your press-ons last up to three weeks.

If all of that has you ready to give press-ons a try, check out some of these popular brands:

Static Nails Reusable Pop-Ons

Reusable Pop-On Manicures from Static Nails are a favorite of beauty influencers. These popular press-ons can last up to 18 days or pop on and off up to six times if you’re in the mood to change up your look. They come in a variety of shapes and colors to suit your style.

Dashing Diva Magic Press

For natural-looking nails at a low price, try Magic Press from Dashing Diva. They’re easy to apply and remove and come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. And if you want a matching press-on pedi, they’ve got those too.

Kiss Press-On Nails

Kiss press-ons are a great option for divas on a budget. This drug store brand comes in a variety of solid colors or bold designs. Or if you’re feeling creative, mix and match to create a look of your own.

Perfectly Pressed Sets

Perfectly Pressed Sets is an Etsy shop loaded with different lengths, shapes and colors of press-ons that look almost too real to be fake. And if you need an excuse to buy more than one set, you can get free shipping on US orders over $35. But beware, they usually sell out designs in a day. So be sure to sign up for their email reminder list at perfectpressednails.com to know when new styles drop.

Nails by Ling

When it comes to colors and patterns, Nails by Ling has you covered. The press-ons in this Etsy shop come in a variety of bold colors and beautiful designs. Select the shape and finish that suits your taste and have them shipped straight to your home free of charge.