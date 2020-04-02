Wait, Who Wants to Hurt Dr. Fauci? America’s Only Hope for Coronavirus Honesty Forced to Beef Up Security

Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

Dr. Anthony Fauci, stealer of Trump’s press conferences and corrector of Trump’s lies, “the country’s top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic and a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force,” has been forced to beef up security after receiving threats to his personal safety.



According to CNN, America’s top pandemic doc has to have personal security even at his home because of death threats. And I can only wonder if these people, these threat- makers, are upset because the good doctor generally walks to the microphone during Trump’s press briefings and says, “Ayyyy, fuck what the president is talking about, here’s what’s really happening.”

From CNN:

A law enforcement official told CNN that the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General, the agency’s law enforcement arm, asked the US Marshals Service for assistance following threats to Fauci. The Marshals then deputized HHS officers to act as personal security for the doctor. A source also confirmed to CNN last week the presence of several members of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department stationed at all times around Fauci’s home in the district. The source added the stepped up visible police presence was a response to growing threats to Fauci’s safety, though the source of the threats was not identified.

Dr. Fauci was quick to pass off questions about security to a place that is above him now. When asked whether White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx has received any threats to her person or whether she’s been assigned a security detail, Dr. Fauci deflected.

“Anything that has to do with security detail I would have to have you (ask your question) to the inspector general of HHS,” he said, referencing the Department of Health and Human Services, CNN reports.

Fauci couldn’t finish his answer because the fat-ass orange man who can’t stand when someone else steals his shine interrupted him to note: “(He) doesn’t need security, everybody loves them,” said Trump. “Besides that, they’d be in big trouble if they ever attacked.”

No one can deny that Dr. Fauci’s profile has grown during these coronavirus times. He’s often seen as the face of America when he smirks or hides his face during Trump’s cringey pressers. He’s become a welcomed relief during Trump’s political rallies disguised as press briefings. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have been seen as heroes for their ability to get the president to actually listen to them. They’ve both been credited for getting the president’s dumb-ass plan to reopen America during Easter (April 12) postponed to April 30.

“You don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline,” Fauci told CNN last month.

“You may see in a relatively shorter period of time, when you’re seeing the inkling of the flattening and coming down,” he said in reference to slowing the speed of the outbreak. “But you know, you can’t make an arbitrary decision until you see what you’re dealing with. You need the data.”

Now, who would want to harm this man who only wants to see America thrive?