Wait, What? Nia Long, Kevin Costner Spark Romance Rumors and the Internet Is Absolutely Giddy

Though Valentine’s Day may have already passed, it looks like a new romance may be brewing two major Hollywood hotties: Nia Long and Kevin Costner.

Potential sparks and social media speculation flew over the weekend after Long posted a selfie to Instagram with “The Bodyguard” star after they met at the “SNL 50: Anniversary Special in New York City. And though Costner wasn’t the only star she snapped pics with (looking at you Eddie Murphy), the flick with Costner was the only one that caused her fans and followers to immediately push for a potential love connection between the two based off how good they looked together.

“The only Kevin I know,” Long captioned in the post.

In the comments section, folks were quick to express their admiration for the non-couple and and desire to see them make things official offline.

“They both single and I won’t be mad at this at all,” wrote one user. While Long broke up with her longtime partner and former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka back in 2022, Costner and his ex-wife of 20 years called it quits in Feb. 2024.

“That man is still fine,”wrote another user.

“I know y’all are friends but...Ooo yall look fine as hell together,” said another.

“We love Kevin Costner, Been that dude and will always be,” another said.

Over on X/Twitter, the sentiments were the same with once user posting a screenshot of the above picture with the caption: “U.S. Black women know we love this man!!!!”

Added another in a separate post, “Nia literally doesn’t age my goodness and Kevin is still a heartthrob.”

Now whether or not these two will actually take their friendship to the next level is of course up to them, but in case this was their attempt at a soft launch, just know: the internet is absolutely here for it!