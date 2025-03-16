Wait, Raven-Symoné Was Pregnant With Who's Baby?! We Have Answers

Disney Channel Princess Raven-Symoné has taken the time to speak about her past experiences in Hollywood. One clip in particular has been going viral on social media, and this confession has gotten everybody asking the same question.

In the clip, Symoné talks about her time on the hit Disney Channel show, “That’s So Raven,” and the things that she was going through behind the scenes. Like the story of her being pregnant with... Omarion’s baby.

User @Vivalachanelle said: “Wait a minute!! Pregnant with Omarion’s baby???”

And @Jaytoon made light of Raven-Symoné’s Disney Channel by adding: “I didn’t see that in my vision lol”

So what’s going on here? Was Raven-Symoné really pregnant with Omarion’s baby? Well, no. Careful listeners will catch onto the fact that the clip is cut in a way that makes these past rumors sound true. However, Raven was a victim to pregnancy rumors because of her weight gain when she was on the Disney Channel show.

@Christianlamarmusic commented: It’s messy to not have her full statement here. She says “everyone thought I was pregnant with Omarion’s baby.”

But if you need more convincing that these rumors are not true, the man himself laughs and clears them up in a clip that circulated on Twitter.

It’s a shame everyone was so distracted by Raven’s rumored pregnancy when she touched on a deeper topic. Like, the pressures that she felt as a black girl in the spotlight. And the fact that she couldn’t say no to things that she didn’t want to do because “not a lot of black women have these opportunities.”

But it is social media, and we all know that social media loves itself some mess.