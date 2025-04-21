Wait, LeBron James Is in a Social Media Battle With...Kevin Gates?? Here's the Tea

Kevin Gates set social media on fire when the outspoken Louisiana rapper took shots at NBA superstar LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James. Known for his wild online commentary, the rapper chose the wrong man to come for – because there’s one thing we know for sure: James doesn’t play about his wife.

T-Boz & Chilli Tell Their Story For The First Time In TLC Forever, Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English T-Boz & Chilli Tell Their Story For The First Time In TLC Forever, Our TV Pick This Week

In an Instagram video post, the Baton Rouge, La. native shared his thoughts about the couple’s marriage, ridiculing Savannah on how she looks at the NBA star while comparing how white women admire him.

Advertisement

“He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game, but I wouldn’t want to trade places with him,” Gates said. “Because I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron. I like the way them white women look at Lebron. As soon he walks out, they just be like [gasps in admiration]. They be in d****d out.” Basically, Gates insinuated that Savannah does not appreciate her husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But I notice, when he go to do the handshake with the main player on his team, which is… that, you act like I’m bothering you, b****. I’m the greatest player in the world — one of them,” while still comparing how white women display more excitement than James’ wife, Savannah.

Paying Gates in dust, James wasted no time sending a classy clapback at the ‘2 Phones’ rapper, posting photos of himself and his wife on social media and commenting: “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinion of peasants,” he posts. “Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!”

Advertisement

The “Big Bruddah” rapper didn’t hold back with his response in a follow up Instagram video. “@kingjames, I’m way less than a peasant, im a simple servant of #Allah and I love you.”Also adding in the response to James, he wrote, “The truth hurts, but it heals. Bron, I love you ’cause you my n***a and I already know she was like, ‘You gonna let him say that!’”

Advertisement

Mrs. James subtly shades Gate’s commentary by posting a clip of Nicki Minaj video from a past live saying “Umm..Chile. Anyways, so..” gracefully shutting down the comments without a single extra word.

Advertisement

DJ Akademiks jumped to his streams calling Gates’ comments unneccessary. “I think its a little bit crazy to say you have a problem with the way his wife looks at him,” he remarks while praising Savannah for remaining classy and private about her marriage. “One thing I give credit to Savannah is that she’s not on the gram exposing him. I’m sure she is upset with him at times.”

Advertisement

Social media comments on Gates did not disappoint. One commenter shares on Threads: “Kevin Gates isn’t a fan of Savannah James and thinks LeBron James deserves better, but based on her net worth and accomplishments, we doubt she’s worried about him.”

Advertisement

Another wrote on X, “Can someone tell Kevin Gates that applications to become Mrs.Lebron James closed 25 years ago”



