Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (Getty Images)

In what might be the story that follows presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden down the election path, Biden’s son Hunter Biden has reportedly split from Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau, and we are flabbergasted.

Follow me: Beau Biden was married to Hallie. Beau died from brain cancer at age 46 in 2015. Hunter and Hallie, his brother’s widow, began dating in 2017, and now they’ve broken up.

In all the West Virginia hell.

I mean...ummm...hmmmmm...I’m trying to figure out the level of adjacent thotness that’s going on with the Bidens, but my brain is struggling to come up with anything other than...

WHAT?!!!

If all of this isn’t strange enough, stay with me: Hallie and Beau have two children together, Natalie Biden and Robert Hunter Biden, II! They have a son named after the brother that Hallie would date two years after his father’s death.

Advertisement

I’ve not had the proper amount of coffee to comprehend this level of “Uncle Daddy” shit going on in the Biden crew.

When Page Six reached out to Hallie for comment, she wasn’t speaking. A source close to the family told the famous gossip column that while it’s unclear why Hallie and Hunter split, the relationship between the former sister-in-law and Uncle Daddy ended amicably.

Hunter told Vanity Fair that he didn’t think his personal life would affect his father’s 2020 run to the White House, but Hunter is wrong. His personal life might not keep his father from winning the Democratic nomination, but it’s salacious AF.

Advertisement

In January, Hunter said in a statement: “My father has always been proud of me — whether when I was volunteering for the Jesuits, or working as a lawyer . . . And he remains proud of me today. He loves me. And he loves the American people far too much to let any form of adversity stand in the way of service.”



Hunter also noted: He probably doesn’t want me dating his dead son’s widow but I mean, she’s single. Fine, he didn’t say that, but come on, I can’t be the only one that’s looking at all this with the scrunchiest of faces.

Apparently Joe wasn’t too concerned about all that was happening as the senior most Biden, along with wife Jill, told Page Six in 2017 that he was fine with Hunter and Hallie’s love.

Advertisement

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”