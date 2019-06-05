Photo: Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

President Trump is having quite the time across the pond.



Since his visit to the United Kingdom, there have been protests and even dick pics so it’s safe to say that unless the White House shipped Trump’s sleeping coffin, he’s probably not getting much sleep.

On Monday, during a state banquet where the Queen of England gave a speech, it looks as if Trump may have seized the moment to take a quick siesta.

Well, at least it kind of looks that way, thanks to a video of closed-eyed Trump making its rounds on Twitter:

It appears that Dopey Smurf became Sleepy Smurf during the Queen’s speech. Granted, Trump could’ve merely been resting his eyelids, as they do carry around 2.7 pounds of orange eye makeup. But it isn’t just the closed eyes; Trump’s head seems to lose balance a few times, which is what me and my sister used to wait to see in my mother before we snuck outside. As anyone who has ever fallen asleep while sitting up knows, the head nod is what can cause the eyes to open back up. It isn’t until the head goes fully limp that it can officially be considered sleep. The rest is just pre-sleep.

Trump’s eyes could have just been looking down at his notes, which I’m sure were written on wide-rule paper with a fat pencil with no eraser.

According to Elle.com, Trump has yet to tweet about the international incident that could be “fake news” but he did share some of the remarks he made that evening.

“Your Majesty, Melania and I are profoundly honored to be your guests for this historic state visit. Thank you for your warm welcome, for this beautiful weather, your gracious hospitality and your Majesty’s nearly seven decades of treasured friendship with the United States of America.”

He then continued reading with his tiny fingers going over the words, “On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations, and to the long-cherished and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Elle.com notes that Trump “visited Westminster Abbey, had tea with Prince Charles, and he will attend a ceremony to observe the 75th anniversary of D-Day.” Trump still didn’t see any protests, but maybe that’s because his eyes were closed.