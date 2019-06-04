Photo: Alex McBride (Getty Images)

It’s time that we come to accept that the United Kingdom does many things better than the United States.



Its healthcare system actually cares about the patients more than the profits. The Office U.K. is easily better than its U.S. counterpart. And the U.K. protests way better than the U.S.; they make robots and fun signs and dress up and shit. We are a lackluster protesting country and it probably has something to do with our inability to fully embrace soccer or as the Brits call it, football.

See football, the overseas version, comes with a level of country pride and raucousness that America just doesn’t have. We just don’t go that crazy over sports; in fact, our craziest reactions are rather tame on a football scale.

So when word that Trump was heading to London on Tuesday, the infamous “Trump Baby” giant balloon that has Trump as a baby wearing a diaper and holding an iPhone, was already in the air.

Advertisement

Photo: Toby Melville (Getty Images)

According to ABC News, “More than 9,000 people registered to attend the protest on its Facebook page, with another 33,000 posting they were interested in attending ‘Together Against Trump—Stop the State Visit.’”

The protest was set to take place in Trafalgar Square at 11 a.m. local time.



Someone even made a large robot depicting President Trump on the toilet using a smartphone, most likely tweeting.

Advertisement

A spokesperson from “Together Against Trump” told ABC News that the event in Trafalgar Square is the main event, but the group expects protests to take place throughout the country.

“On 4 June thousands of protesters will be marching to surround Trump as he joins Theresa May on a visit most believe should never have happened,” a spokesperson for “Stand up to Trump” told ABC News. “We will be bringing central London to a standstill. By the time he leaves he will know, and the world will know, that people here reject him and his toxic politics.”



Advertisement

During a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, President Trump said he did not see any protests during his state visit and called news reports to the contrary ... wait for it ...“fake news.”

“And then I heard that there were protests, I said where are the protests, I don’t see any protests,” Trump said. “I did see a small protest today when I came, very small. So a lot of it is fake news, I hate to say. ... I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons, so it was fake news.”

I guess Trump didn’t see his dismal approval ratings vs. President Obama’s glorious approval ratings being blasted on the side of Tower of London by a British activist group calling themselves, “Led By Donkeys.” The progressive, anti-Brexit activist group, posted a photo of the projection on Twitter, which shows Obama’s approval rating at 72 percent and Trump’s at 21 percent in the U.K.

Advertisement

“Hi @realDonaldTrump. Just so you know, you’re wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD!” the group tweeted Monday. “People REALLY don’t like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London.”

Trump’s not making any inroads with London leaders either considering he attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who Trump described as a “loser” just before landing in the U.K. Trump was responding to criticism from Khan in an article for the Guardian that noted it was “un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump.”

Advertisement

And because the president just can’t stop his “World Embarrassment” tour, he had the audacity to @ the London mayor because he wants all the smoke and then he will just lie about wanting the smoke and then claim that he’s a victim of said smoke.

“We are the living embodiment of what a democratic society should be,” leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition since 2015, Jeremy Corbyn told protesters in London, ABC News reports. “I’m very disappointed, particularly today, on the wonderful festival of Eid, that our wonderful mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been attacked in the way that he has. Racism divides, the exploitation of minorities divides … and brings about a horrible place to live in.”



Advertisement

London’s Metropolitan Police told ABC News that they expect the protest to be peaceful.



“Protestors will not be marching past Downing Street at any point,” the police said in a statement. “This is a multi-faceted security operation, and whilst the Met has a responsibility to ensure the right to peaceful protest, this needs to be balanced with the complex requirements of this policing plan.”

“We are anticipating a number of additional protests to take place across central London” during Trump’s visit, police added.