Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

There are only 11 days left before the 2018 midterm elections, and efforts to make sure people get out to the polls and vote are ramping up. Michelle Obama, co-chair of When We All Vote, has launched a new digital campaign that aims to get all Americans involved in making sure their friends and family vote this November.

Who is in your #VotingSquad? That’s for you to decide, but the important part is that you choose your 5 people and make it your mission to ensure they are ready to vote—whether they do so through early voting, voting by mail, absentee, or just showing up to the polls on November 6.

Your #VotingSquad doesn’t have to live in your immediate vicinity. They can live in different states, but the campaign urges you to set up a group text or message and help them get ready to vote.

In a video PSA, our favorite First Lady said “I learned a little secret. You are the best messengers to get out the vote. You know who’s too busy or too forgetful or who might flake out on election day.”

Mrs. Obama also challenged her fellow WWAV co-chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw to create their own #VotingSquad.

According to the website, it’s very easy to create your own #VotingSquad:

Step 1: Pick at least 5 people to add to your squad. This can be friends, coworkers, family members, sorority sisters, frat brothers, members of your congregation, synagogue or mosque – basically anyone in your life who is eligible to vote!

Step 2: Start a group chain or email with these 5 people. This can be through an old-fashioned text chain, Facebook messenger group, WhatsApp, etc — whatever the best mode of communication may be for you and your squad.

Step 3: As the leader of the squad, it’s up to you to make sure these people are ready to vote. Have your squad go to whenweallvote.org to find out where and when to go vote.



Step 4: Tell people about your voting squad by promoting it on Twitter, Facebook and/or Instagram and challenge 3 - 5 others to do the same. Pictures and videos are encouraged! And don’t forget the HASHTAG #VotingSquad.



So what are you waiting for? Who is in your #VotingSquad? Make your lists, send your messages and follow up with your crew to make sure they get out and vote this November.