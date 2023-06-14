Advertisement
Naturally, as his comments began circulating, it ended up catching the attention of both Foxx and 50 who weren’t too thrilled to see their names in Cannon’s mouth.

“Yo let me correct myself!,” she wrote in the comment section of a post from Hollywood Unlocked. “Yo Nick I’d rather be with #50Cent any day than yo community dick ass! Now go somewhere and pay yo child support! #CloutChaser.”

In an Instagram post to his own page, 50 subtly responded: “If your marketing campaign is say something about 50. Your not going to make it, have a nice day.”

Cannon has yet to respond to either person but in the clip posted above, he invited 50 to come on his show. Let’s see if that happens.