Woman Who Was Seduced By Usher at UK Concert and Then Rumored To Have Divorced Jealous Husband, Speaks Out!

In case you were wondering how things progressed after Usher had a supremely sexy encounter with a Black woman at a show in the UK, then you’ll be happy to know that we’ve got an update. More specifically, we’ve finally got the tea from the woman at the center of it all!

Jimalita Tillman recently sat down with Chicago’s WGN News where she discussed her now viral moment. For context, clips of Tillman and Usher’s steamy serenade took over social media thanks to the overt tension between the two. As the “U Got it Bad” singer is known to do, he ultimately fed cherries to Tillman but only after the two exchanged some longing stares and sexy one on one time.

However, in the aftermath of the video’s virality, stories began to come out that the incident had fueled a divorce between her and her “husband.” But according to Tillman, there was no husband, no divorce and nothing to be worried about.

“That is completely false. I am single,” Tillman said. “I am a retired homeschool mom looking to expand the arts here and across the pond. I am single. You got a cherry, give me a jingle.”

Speaking on the moment, Tillman expressed that Usher wasn’t even supposed to stop in the section that he was in but he somehow did and found his way to her amidst all the women in the crowd. Describing the ordeal as “magnetic,” Tillman said that the “Nice and Slow” singer smells like a vacation and she was more than willing to partake in whatever show-stopping move he was about to pull.

“When he came around with those cherries, I said, ‘Well, life is a bowl of cherries, I’ll take one, maybe two,’” she said.

Chicago woman’s intimate moment with Usher at concert goes viral

And for those who are speculating whether or not she and “Ursher baby” are still in contact after their tantalizing moment, Tillman unfortunately busted a lot of folks bubbles.

“I don’t want him or his camp to feel uncomfortable. The moment was beautiful, and I’m embracing it,” she explained while maintaining that she hasn’t had any contact with him or his team since that day.

And you know what? That’s okay, sis. You experienced something you’ll never forget, some things don’t always need a followup. (But just know we’ll be ready and seated if part two ever transpires).